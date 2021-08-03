Bear caught snooping around deck in Clear Creek County

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As expected in bear country, a video surveillance camera on a resident’s deck caught an inquisitive bear snooping around.

The animal looks quite comfortable in the domestic surroundings which is why Colorado Parks and Wildlife advise residents to take precautions.

A bear investigates a deck in Clear Creek County.



For helpful information on living in bear country and what you can do to reduce human-bear conflicts, please visit us on the web 🔽https://t.co/9ZGhk8AJ6J pic.twitter.com/zn7fkzZMIt — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 3, 2021

CPW reminds Coloradans living near wildlife habitat to be bear aware. And those just visiting areas where bears are prevalent, hikers and campers should know what to do in an encounter with one of the animals.