DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife are searching for a small black bear that broke into an 82-year-old woman’s home in Southern Colorado and scratched her before leaving shortly after midnight Friday.

The incident happened in Boncarbo, west of Trinidad.

The woman said she was awakened by a crashing sound and her dog growling. When she opened the doors to her mudroom, a small bear leaped at her.

The woman immediately pushed the bear off of her and closed the doors to the room.

The bear scrambled frantically around the room, climbed a shelf, and exited the house by tearing through an open window screen.

The bear was a cinnamon-colored black bear, and the woman estimated the bear weighed less than 100 pounds. Based on the description, it may have been a cub or a yearling, CPW said.

The woman suffered minor scratches and declined medical attention, CPW said.

A CPW officer was notified of the attack later in the day and immediately began a search of the area.

If found and captured, the bear must be humanely euthanized, per CPW policy. This is because any bear that causes injury to a human is classified as dangerous.

This is the second bear attack in the Trinidad area in two weeks, but CPW does not believe the two incidents are related.

Including this incident, there have been four bear attacks in the state so far this year.