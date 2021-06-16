Bear breaks into car, spends at least an hour trapped inside with a case of beer

Bear breaks into Colorado car. Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say a bear got trapped inside a car for at least an hour after it broke in on Tuesday.

CPW said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office helped a wildlife officer get the bear out of the vehicle and release it back into the wild.

“Unfortunately these photos serve as a reminder that if you are in bear country, you need to lock your car doors & keep it clean of all attractants,” shared CPW.

Wildlife officers said there was a case of beer in the backseat of the vehicle when the bear broke in.

Bear breaks into Larkspur car. Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The case of beer was slightly mangled but wildlife officers don’t believe any of the cans were opened.

There were 484 vehicle break-ins by bears between 2019-2020, according to CPW.

