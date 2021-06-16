Bear breaks into car, spends at least an hour trapped inside with a case of beer

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say a bear got trapped inside a car for at least an hour after it broke in on Tuesday.
CPW said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office helped a wildlife officer get the bear out of the vehicle and release it back into the wild.
“Unfortunately these photos serve as a reminder that if you are in bear country, you need to lock your car doors & keep it clean of all attractants,” shared CPW.
Wildlife officers said there was a case of beer in the backseat of the vehicle when the bear broke in.
The case of beer was slightly mangled but wildlife officers don’t believe any of the cans were opened.
There were 484 vehicle break-ins by bears between 2019-2020, according to CPW.