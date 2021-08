ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildlife officer reported a curious bear broke into eight vehicles overnight and captured pictures of the damage. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the bear went from car to car hoping to find food.

photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The officer said all of the cars were unlocked along the Fall River Road corridor and reminds locals in the area to lock all windows and doors on vehicles and homes.

In @TownofEstesPark, Wildlife Officer Rylands observed 8 vehicles overnight that a bear got into. ALL 8 vehicles were UNLOCKED.



While not all of the vehicles had food or attractants, some bears go from car to car just to see if they’re unlocked, then hope to find food. pic.twitter.com/DzDnmPMQ1o — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021