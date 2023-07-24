DENVER (KDVR) — A family in Nederland was fortunately not at home when a bear broke in and left it trashed over the weekend.

The homeowner, Jason Gibney, said the bear broke in through the garage. A photo of the damage shows broken glass and wooden garage panels.

The incident was caught on camera, with security footage showing the large bear walking around inside the home.

The garage at a Nederland home after a bear broke in (Credit: Jason Gibney)

Most of the items that were trashed were refrigerated items, as the family is very aware of bears in the area, having lived there for nearly 50 years.

Always be aware in bear country

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has tips to keep you “bear aware” if you’re going to be in their territory and prevent any human-bear conflicts.

One important thing to know is that you should never feed bears or put out food.

If you live in bear country, you can bearproof your home by doing a few things including:

Being responsible about trash and bird feeders

Burning food off barbeque grills and clean them after each use

Keep any bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked

Never leave food, trash, coolers or anything that smells in your vehicle

Pick up fruit before it ripens and clean up any fallen fruit

Also, if you’re camping in bear country, you should make sure there’s nothing in or around your camp that might attract the bear. You can do this by properly storing things like food and beverages in a tight container in a locked trunk and keeping a clean camp and tent.