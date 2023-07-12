DENVER (KDVR) — A 35-year-old man was attacked and severely injured by a bear Tuesday morning near Durango.

At around 1 a.m. a sheep herder working at a sheep grazing allotment on the San Juan National Forest said he was awoken by a disturbance involving his sheep and a black bear, according to a release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

He fired a .30-30 caliber rifle at the 8-year-old, 250-pound boar, and then came the attack. There were bite wounds to his head, left hand and arm, and severe lacerations to his left hip area and scratches on his back.

After the attack, he managed to crawl back to his tent and contacted his cousin. He was then airlifted to Mercy Regional Medical Center where CPW said DNA samples were collected.

He was treated at that hospital but was then flown to Grand Junction for surgery.

According to CPW, this bear attack is the first reported this year in Colorado and the first in La Plata County since May of 2021.

The attack scene

The attack happened not far from the herder’s campsite, which was near the Burnt Timber Trail in the Weminuche Wilderness above Lemon Reservoir.

Wildlife officers were there at 8:30 a.m. and found the victim’s rifle alongside a trail of blood.

They found two dead sheep at the scene with wounds that looked like that of bear depredation, according to CPW. Later, they found sheep wool in the bear’s stomach contents.

CPW said it has a policy to euthanize bears that attack a human, so it began looking for the bear. The department was not sure if it had been hit by the victim’s shots or not.

“When it comes to injuries to humans as a result of a predator attack, human health and safety is our top priority,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Adrian Archuleta said.

CPW said it reached out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, for a team of dogs to help search for the bear.

Bear euthanized after attack

It wasn’t long after the dogs arrived on the scene at 5 p.m. when the hounds found a scent trail on the south side of the creek drainage. They immediately pursued and followed the bear to the Florida River.

Wildlife officers followed the dogs on a GPS in a “steep and treacherous terrain” at 10:53 p.m., and the APHIS agent shot and killed the bear.

Along the way, officers collected DNA samples to be tested at a lab in Fort Collins.

“Until we get results back from the lab regarding DNA testing, we can’t 100% confirm that this is the offending bear,” Archuleta said. “But based on the information we have at this point, we feel confident that it is the offending bear.”

The bear was wounded in the chest area, but CPW said officers did not know if it was from the gunshot fired by the victim.