Bear attack under investigation at Green Mountain Campground; evidence might not corroborate story

PINE, Colo. (KDVR) — Reports surfaced on social media on Tuesday that a man camping at Green Mountain Campground was attacked by a bear while he was inside his tent over the weekend.

Following the report, FOX31 reached out to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW said that the incident was reported on Monday morning and officers began investigating right away.

CPW said the U.S. Forest Service is also involved in the investigation.

The campground will be closed until at least Friday, May 28 out of an abundance of caution.

“We do have some concerns over what was reported and the evidence at the campsite not corroborating with that. For that reason, we have not come out with any announcement on the reported incident,” shared Jason Clay with CPW.

The area will continue to be monitored for bear activity.

Prior to this, there have been no other reports of bear activity from that campground or immediate area, according to CPW.