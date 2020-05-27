Bear, 2 cubs spotted multiple times in Castle Pines subdivision

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KDVR) — As we go through spring, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says there are ways to attract birds without attracting bears.

On Tuesday, cellphone video surfaced of a sow and her two cubs roaming a subdivision in the Castle Pines area. It was the second time the trio had been spotted in three days.

A CPW spokesperson says bird baths and a bird garden are better options than a bird feeder, which will attract bears.

CPW says bird feeders are likely to attract bears from March through late November.