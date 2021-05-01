Be prepared: How to gear up for wildfire season

DENVER (KDVR) — The wildfires of 2020 are burned into Colorado’s history as the state set new records for the three largest wildfires ever recorded.

“I think what last year showed us was the potential for wildland fire in Colorado, and it wasn’t a comforting realization,” Director of the Colorado State Forest Service, Mike Lester said.

“I think it’s important for folks to understand that they have a role in protecting their homes and their communities from the danger of wildfire. And it looks like we’re going to have another season very much like last season.”

He said to start now by removing debris from your gutters or from your roof. Firewood or any kind of wood should be moved more than five feet from your structure.

Mitigation is critical for all homes in the Foothills and mountains of Colorado.

“It’s also a good idea to make sure you know more than one way out of your neighborhood,” he said.

“It’s not just this year. We need to do this year after year after year. This is not something that you do once and you’re done. This is something that we’re gonna need to be working on forever because that’s kind of the price we pay for living in the beautiful place we live in,” Lester said.