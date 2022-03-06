CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s almost prom season, and this year young people across the metro have a chance to find the perfect dress or suit in a very special boutique that allows them to pay whatever they can.

The Be Happy Boutique is temporarily open at the Streets at Southglenn mall in Centennial.

There are racks of dresses and suits. None have price tags.

“All of this formal wear is free, or pay what makes you happy. I say zero to a million is accepted,” said Meghann Guentensberger.

Guentensberger runs the shop through a nonprofit called Rylie’s ARK.

“It stands for acts of random kindness. It’s in memory of our daughter Rylie who passed away almost five years ago,” the mother explained.

Back in 2017, 12-year-old Rylie died in a tragic accident. She and her mother were in a running store in Parker when a car crashed into the storefront after the driver had a medical emergency. Rylie suffered critical injuries and died a few weeks later, leaving behind a legacy of kindness.

“That was what we wanted to continue,” Guentensberger said.

Now Guentensberger gathers donations and offers them up to young people who need formal wear through the Be Happy Boutique. She is able to spread some joy in Rylie’s name and help ease the financial burden of prom.

Young Ella Vallier said she had been very worried about how she would afford a dress that she wanted for prom, “So, this is really nice,” she said.

The boutique will be open through March 13 by appointment Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.