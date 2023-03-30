DENVER (KDVR) — After hundreds of people cast more than 9,000 votes across all of the matchups, the Big Burger Bracket is down to 32 spots in the search for Colorado’s favorite.

>> Vote now: Big Burger Bracket

Second round voting runs through Friday at noon, with daily rounds continuing until it’s time to vote for a winner on Monday.

A handful of places received more than 200 individual votes in the first round, including Crown Burgers, Hamburger Mary’s, and My Brother’s Bar, all in Denver. Also raking in over 200 votes were Big Al’s Burgers and Dogs in Fort Collins, Bob’s Atomic Burgers in Golden, Bud’s Cafe & Bar in Sedalia and The Cherry Cricket.

The initial 64 places were selected through Google reviews in early March. A search was done for the highest rated burgers in each Colorado county. Any location which had at least 4.5 stars and 900 total reviews was included in the bracket. Any restaurants with more than one location were included once on the bracket, using the highest-ranked location.

Remaining voting rounds

Round of… Voting Starts Voting Ends Round 2 32 Burger Places In progress Fri. March 31 at noon Round 3 16 Burger Places Fri. March 31 at 12:01 p.m. Sat. April 1 at noon Round 4 8 Burger Places Sat. April 1 at 12:01 p.m. Sun. April 2 at noon Round 5 4 Burger Places Sun. April 2 at 12:01 p.m. Mon. April 3 at noon Round 6 2 Burger Places Mon. April 3 at 12:01 p.m. Mon. April 3 at 11:59 p.m.

It’s the votes from people across Colorado that make the decisions. Be sure to come back each day for all the rounds of voting.