Basketball alum beats COVID after 99 days in hospital

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A former star college basketball player who beat COVID-19 was honored by his alma mater on Friday night.

Todd Lansing starred for Colorado Christian University in the 1980s and now works as a replay review coordinator for the school. He was diagnosed with COVID last spring.

After spending 99 straight days in the hospital at one point, he has beat it.

At Friday night’s game versus the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, the 57-year-old was presented with the “Culture Award,” which exemplifies, effort, attitude and toughness.

“All glory goes to our Lord Jesus,” Lansing said.

The Lakewood native said he wants to be an inspiration to students.

“We need to set an example for younger people. It’s OK to experience adversity and hardship, that’s OK. But what your attitude is and how you respond to it, that‘s what matters. I’m just doing my best, that’s all I’m trying to do.”

Colorado Christian lost time UCCS, 72-51.