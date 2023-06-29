BRUSH, Colo. (KDVR) — Baseball-sized hail that fell overnight in Brush left community members waking up to widespread damage Thursday. FOX31 went to Brush to survey the damage and destruction.

Brush residents spent the day raking up leaves as street sweepers lapped local roads.

Repair crews reinforced and covered broken sunlights on roofs and residents counted the number of windows they had cracked.

Craig Needens suffered damage to his home and car windows and told FOX31 one hailstone was about “the size of almost a softball.”

Needens told FOX31 the hail started coming in late at night, around 10:30 to 11 p.m.

“I’ve lived here all my life. I’ve never heard hail like that before. And it just, it was standing on the roof. It sounded like, you know, people were falling on the roof. It was so heavy,” he said. “A wicked storm and especially that late at night. It’s kind of unusual for that.”

Cracked car windshields lined local streets and hail even took the paint off of Needens’ Sequoia along with his rearview mirror.

“Pretty scary,” he said. “We were in the basement in a closet for a while because we thought there was a tornado with it.”

“We’re in bed,” resident Seig Kindsfather said. “It woke us up, no doubt.”

Kindsfather told FOX31, Wednesday night’s storm brought the largest hail he’s seen in the three years he’s lived in Brush.

“We moved from Thornton to get out of the people, so moved up here and get the weather,” he said.