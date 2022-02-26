DENVER (KDVR) — Bars and liquor stores around the country are boycotting Russian products, including right here in Denver.

“We have a lot of wines, so France, Italy a lot of Europe for sure,” said Robbie Barclay, the manager of Uptown Wines, Beers and Spirits in downtown Denver.

Like many Americans, Barclay said images coming out of Ukraine after Russia’s invasion shook them.

“I was devastated. I mean, we were kind of all on edge,” Barclay said. Eventually, he said they made a decision to remove Russian products.

“We’re not carrying it, because I don’t want to look at it, and we don’t want to look at it because we stand with Ukraine,” Barclay said.

Bars and retailers around the country joined the cause, including some states. By government order, Ohio, New Hampshire and Utah all halted the sale of Russian alcohol.

Barclay points to other options for your vodka needs.

“Oh there’s plenty of other options. The Russians do not take control of vodka, they do not,” Barclay said.

Another state that joined the cause was Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott asked all restaurants and bars statewide to voluntarily remove Russians bottles from their inventory.