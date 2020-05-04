Barry’s Bootcamp moves forward with Denver launch despite pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — As gyms try to survive, the future of America’s workout industry is permanently changing in many ways. Gym owners have been forced to get creative in order to return to profitable business models.

Barry’s Bootcamp— a new name in the Denver market— has shifted focus to a virtual product in the midst of the crisis.

“On April 13, we actually launched a product called Barry’s At-Home,” said Barry’s Bootcamp CEO Joey Gonzalez.

Despite the pandemic, Gonzalez continues to move forward with plans to launch Denver’s first Barry’s Bootcamp.

“We have had a strong reaction to the Barry’s brand from Denver people for quite some time, so we started to look years ago and finally found a really great location,” Gonzalez said.

The location in the Cherry Creek neighborhood is still under construction.

Gonzalez expected it to be open in late April or early May of 2020. Even when gyms are allowed to reopen in Denver, Barry’s will be forced to delay opening until an inaugural studio team can be formed.

Gonzalez still has 60 percent of his full time staff on the payroll. He says it’s been challenging. Virtual classes help pay the salaries, but those classes are not currently a profitable business model.

“It’s a video sharing experience,” he said. “Our trainers will watch you and correct your form and you’ll go through a workout that’s different than what we typically offer in the Red Room.”

As states start reopening in phases, Gonzalez says he’ll keep a close eye on the data and reopen only when it makes the most sense to keep people healthy and safe.

Even after reopening, the virtual classes will remain as another option for people who are now enjoying workout sessions from home.