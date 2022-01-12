Barry Morphew requests new trial date, change of venue in wife’s murder case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The defense for Barry Morphew, a Chaffee County man charged with the murder of his wife, requested that he be allowed to visit his daughters among other requests on Wednesday.

Morphew has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor and is not allowed to leave Chaffee County.

His defense attorneys submitted a list of requests including a change of venue, moving the trial date up by a week to April 25 and a modification to his bond orders.

The defense said he wants to visit his daughters in Gunnison County.

Last May, he was formally charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence the public, all of them in connection with the May 2020 disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew.

Suzanne’s body has yet to be found, but when a judge allowed Morphew to post a half-million-dollar bond back in September 2021, it was declared there was enough probable cause to charge him with Suzanne’s murder but not enough to keep him detained.

A response to Morphew’s defense team’s requests could be made at motion hearings scheduled for Jan. 24 and 25.