Barry Morphew held without bail for allegedly murdering of his wife, Suzanne Morphew

SALIDA, Colo. (KDVR) — Barry Morphew was in court for the first time Thursday, facing charges in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew.

Suzanne was a Chaffee County mother who was reported missing on Mother’s Day weekend of 2020.

Morphew was held without bail after being advised of his rights and the charges against him. Because this was an advisement hearing he did not enter a plea. He will remain in the Chaffee County detention facility until his next court date, which scheduled for May 27.

Morphew requested to have a public defender represent him. The judge issued a protection order that requires Morphew to only have civil interactions with his two daughters.

Morphew faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.

Suzanne’s body has yet to be found. Over the last year, there have been numerous searches – by police, the public, and a dive team – and hundreds of tips reported in this case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Barry Morphew was arrested around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday near his home, according to investigators. He was alone at the time and was taken into custody without incident.

FOX31 obtained video of the scene where Morphew was arrested. Chafee County Sheriff John Spezze said there are not expected to be any other arrests in this case.

