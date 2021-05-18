Barry Morphew charged for allegedly tampering with a deceased human body

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Accused murderer Barry Morphew is facing additional charges as he awaits trial related to his wife, Suzanne Morphew’s, death.

Suzanne, 49, was last seen reported missing on Mother’s Day weekend in 2020. Barry, 53, was arrested May 5 of this year and charged with murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence public servants.

A separate set of charges filed on May 13 accused Barry of forgery and ballot fraud. He allegedly filled out a ballot in the 2020 presidential election in Suzanne’s name voting for President Donald Trump.

Now, on May 18, additional charges of tampering with a deceased human body and possession of a dangerous weapon were filed.

The new charges indicate in offense date of May 9, 2020, the day before Suzanne was reported missing. A criminal complaint alleges Morphew killed Suzanne between and including May 9 and May 10, 2020.

In a press conference earlier this month, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said that although no body has been recovered, his “belief is that Suzanne is not alive at this time.”

The possession of a dangerous weapon charge is related to a short rifle that Morphew allegedly owned between and including May 9, 2020 and March 4, 2021.

New details were also released about the initial charge of attempting to influence a public servant. There are eight names listed including an FBI agent, CBI agent, District Attorney’s employee and sheriff’s deputy.