Barry Morphew bails out of jail while awaiting trial

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Barry Morphew was released from jail Monday after posting $500,000 bond. He’s currently awaiting trial for allegedly murdering his wife, Suzanne Morphew, on Mother’s Day in 2020.

On Friday, a judge ruled that the prosecution presented probable cause that there is reasonable belief that Morphew may have committed murder.

Morphew will be required to pay for and wear an ankle monitor. He also will be required to stay in Chaffee County, not with his daughters in Gunnison County.

Last month, prosecutors outlined their investigation in detail in open court.

Also Monday, the 130-page arrest affidavit for Barry Morphew was released.