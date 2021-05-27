Barry Morphew appears in court, judge orders evidence turned over to his attorneys

SALIDA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Chaffee County man accused in the murder of his missing wife, Suzanne Morphew, appeared in court on Thursday, where his attorneys argued for release of evidence in the case.

Morphew appeared in the courtroom in an orange-and-white striped prison clothes and a mask. The hearing streamed virtually, with more than 1,060 participants logged in.

Judge Patrick Murphy considered and granted a number of motions from Morphew’s attorneys pertaining to evidence in the case and ordered prosecutors to turn it over to the defense by Wednesday, June 2.

Murphy held off on another request from Morphew’s attorneys, who wanted prosecutors to turn over all of their communications with law enforcement related to the case, including text messages. They argued any evidence that could be favorable to Morphew could be included in those communications.

“Law enforcement officers in this case are largely the witnesses in this case,” said Iris Eytan, one of Morphew’s two attorneys present in the hearing.

Jeff Lindsey, senior deputy district attorney, argued that would be burdensome.

The motion is pending.

Both Morphew’s attorneys and prosecutors were also required to respond by this afternoon on whether to release the affidavit, which has so far remained sealed from the public on the defense’s request. Murphy said he will review responses and decide whether a hearing is necessary before making a decision on whether to release the document.

Morphew is next due in court on Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing.