Barry Morhpew’s court hearings will be livestreamed from Chaffee County Fairgrounds

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — In anticipation of a large crowd at Barry Morphew’s upcoming high-profile court hearings, Chaffee County Court has agreed to live-stream the event at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds next week.

Morphew, the man accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew in Chaffee County, is set to appear in court on August 9,10, and several additional dates to follow this month. Suzanne was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020.

Her body has not been found.

Still, in a press conference in May 2021, Chaffee County Sherriff John Spezze said he believes Suzanne is no longer alive.

During the first week of June 2021, an order was filed to seal the 130-page affidavit to protect the victims and witnesses involved in the case.

According to the recent judge’s order, the preliminary/proof evident hearing for Morphew will only be live-streamed for immediate family members and at the Fairgrounds which is located at 10165 County Road 120 in Poncha Springs.

The live stream will be accessible to immediate members of the Morphew/Moorman families. The public will not have access to the livestream. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) August 4, 2021

Barry Morphew faces the following charges:

Murder in the first degree

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle

Attempt to influence a public servant

Forgery of Public Records

Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense

The preliminary/proof evident hearing for #BarryMorphew is a "critical stage." The live stream will ONLY be available for those at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, courtroom, and immediate members of the Morphew/Moorman families. The judges order was filed today. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) August 4, 2021

The courtroom can only fit approximately 24 people, keeping social distancing in mind – so the judge agreed to create another location where people can watch Morphew’s hearing. Recording or rebroadcasting is prohibited.

The court is reserving seven seats for the media, while public seats will be available only on a first-come, first-serve basis.