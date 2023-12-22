DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport has a new way to prevent auto thefts this month, just in time for a busy holiday travel season.

Auto theft has been increasing significantly year after year in Denver. According to a release from Meridian Rapid Defense Group, over 940 vehicles have been stolen at DIA so far this year.

Earlier this year, DIA installed a new security plan with heightened security, a new surveillance system and a new defense that is mobile enough for one person to lift, yet strong enough to stop vehicles on the spot.

“Someone should be able to leave a car at the airport, go on a trip, return, and not be worried that their car won’t be in the parking lot when they get back,” 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said in the release.

It’s called the Archer 1200 Barrier. According to Meridian Rapid Defense Group, it is made of American steel and is the strongest mobile steel barrier in the world.

The barriers were first developed to protect U.S. troops in Afghanistan and have since been used as a security measure to close roads at parades, sporting events and concerts, Meridian said.

Denver International Airport has new defenses for car theft. (Photo courtesy: Meridian Rapid Defense Group)

According to Meridian, crash tests have shown that the barrier can stop a fast-moving vehicle, all while designed to be non-lethal for the driver.

In the past, thieves would smash vehicles through the exit barrier arms and escape.

“Now if they try that, they will come up against a 700-pound Archer barrier and it will stop them on the spot,” a spokesperson for Meridian told FOX31 in an email.

But now 40 barriers will be placed at most of DIA’s exit gates each night, forcing traffic to move through fewer secured exits.

“Our commitment to the safety and security of our passengers, staff and their belongings is unwavering,” DIA CEO Phil Washington said in the release. “Our multifaceted strategy is a testament to our dedication to providing a safe environment within our parking lots. Through collaboration with law enforcement agencies and innovative security measures, we are taking proactive steps to minimize auto thefts and damages.”

In addition to the barriers, an Archer Beam Gate will be used at the many construction sites at DIA.

According to Meridian, the gate provides full ballistic protection for any armor-piercing 50-caliber rounds.