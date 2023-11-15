DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department asked people to avoid the 13900 block of East Harvard Avenue due to a barricaded suspect in an extended-stay hotel on Wednesday afternoon.

Police initially said they responded to the area for a report of a man breaking windows at the Extended Stay America hotel.

That man barricaded himself in a hotel room, the agency reported. Officers and negotiators are at the scene, and the department reported there is no danger to the public.

To avoid the area, Aurora Police recommend motorists use Iliff Avenue or Yale Avenue for East or West access, or South Dillon Street for North-South access.

At about 3:45 p.m., Aurora Police told FOX31 that police initially responded to the area for a report of shots fired, which was quickly determined to be false. Officers attempted to talk the subject out of the hotel room, which failed.

Aurora Police said hotel management decided to treat the matter as a civil issue and have resolved the incident through those avenues.