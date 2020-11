Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge police have called in the assistance of the SWAT team as a suspect is barricaded in a shed in the 11000 block of W. 44th Avenue. Officers responded to a call at the location around 11:30 a.m.

WRPD responded to a call in the 11000 block of W. 44th at approx. 11:30 a.m. A suspect is now barricaded in a shed and SWAT is being called to assist. Neighbors are evacuated for safety and the WB lane of 44th at Pierce is blocked. Use alternate routes and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/jE9pa7sNqY — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) November 30, 2020

Neighbors in the area have been asked to evacuate for safety reasons.

The westbound lane of W. 44th at Pierce Street has been blocked off.

