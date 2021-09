Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are attempting negotiations with someone who is barricaded inside a location at 27th Avenue and Bromley Lane.

Brighton Police Department tweeted that there is heavy presence in the area and 27th Avenue is shut down between Eagle Boulevard and Bromley Lane. Alternate routes suggested are Sable Boulevard and Prairie Center Parkway.

