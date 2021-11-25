Barr Lake State Park staff delivers Thanksgiving meals

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The staff at Barr Lake State Park have been busy this year. Installing bald eagle nesting baskets in cottonwood trees and winning national recognition as one of the 13 best parks nationwide by Leave No Trace are two of this year’s accomplishments.

A room full of packed-up holiday meals was delivered by park staff members on Thanksgiving Day.







Barr Lake State Park staff deliver Thanksgiving meals (Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Barr Lake State Park staff was honored to help deliver Thanksgiving meals to its community! pic.twitter.com/ZAujQdRcvG — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) November 25, 2021

Barr Lake State Park joins two other Colorado State Parks, Castlewood Canyon and Roxborough, in achieving Leave No Trace Gold Standard, which encourages and educates visitors on respecting the outdoors by minimizing the impact of their visits.

The park was created in 1977 when there was not really a lot to do around the area. Now visitors can come and hunt, fish, hike, bike and a lot more.

Barr Lake is larger than Cherry Creek and Chatfield Reservoir.