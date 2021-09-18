Barn burns in Rocky Mountain National Park, firefighters keep blaze from spreading

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A metal hay barn burned to the ground at Glacier Creek Stables near Sprague Lake on Saturday, and firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to surrounding wildland.

It is unknown how the two-story structure caught fire. Officials said no people or horses were injured in the blaze. The metal building helped keep the fire contained, but it was brought to the ground to help extinguish the flames.

Bear Lake Road was temporarily closed for about three hours. The access road to Sprague Lake remained closed Saturday night.

Park rangers along with several surrounding agencies worked on the incident as they continued to go through debris and put out burning material.