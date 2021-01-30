Bank robbery suspect sought by Denver police; do you recognize this man?

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are searching for a robbery suspect who allegedly hit a US Bank located inside the King Soopers at 2810 Quebec St. on Jan. 29.

At 1:53 p.m., a 5-foot, 11-inch tall, 200 pound white male used a demand note to rob the bank before leaving on foot. Police report a weapon was not seen on the suspect.

Officials believe he is the same person who was observed acting suspiciously inside a TCF

Bank located at 2084 S. Broadway an hour earlier the same day.

He was seen wearing a black baseball cap with a logo, a black neck gator as a face mask, blue and black shirt, gray athletic shorts, and black and white shoes.

Up to $2,000 in reward is being offered for information. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers / (720) 913-7867 – (720) 913-STOP to remain anonymous.