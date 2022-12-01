Greenwood Village Police are attempting to make contact with a suspect wanted for bank robbery and shooting at officers. (Credit: Greenwood Village)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating a bank robbery that lead to a shootout as the suspect fled and is now held up in a nearby hotel, Greenwood Village Police said.

GVPD officers and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are in the area of a Key Bank, located at 9250 E. Arapahoe Road after a robbery was reported. Police made contact with the suspect and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

Police said the suspect was chased by an officer and seen going into a nearby hotel. A reverse 911 was sent out for the area and several agencies are working to locate the suspect.

GVPD said the officer involved in the shootout was not injured.

This is a breaking story and updates will be posted as they’re received.