DENVER (KDVR) — A man convicted of a violent crime spree including an attempted stabbing homicide and two bank robberies, in addition to witness intimidation during his trial, has been sentenced to serve 136 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The charges stem from events beginning in May 2022.

According to the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, George Alexander Martinez, 50, was on parole for “aggravated crimes” when he began a multi-day crime spree that began with him stabbing a woman five times in an attempted murder before fleeing her apartment and stealing a van.

The next day, he used the van to rob a bank, the DA’s office said, and specifically robbed two bank tellers.

After stealing a second vehicle and waiting two days until May 23, 2022, Martinez robbed a second Longmont bank.

Later on the 23rd, Longmont police found and arrested him in Loveland.

Following that day, Martinez began a “consistent and extensive effort to intimidate and retaliate against his victims” and any witnesses who may have testified in his jury trial that was held in June this year.

“Martinez’s efforts at tampering with and retaliating against named witnesses in this case was an effort to thwart justice being done, but he failed,” the DA’s office said in a release.

The two-week trial featured 40 victims and witnesses who testified and the jury ultimately returned guilty verdicts for attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, aggravated motor vehicle theft, three counts of robbery, three counts of tampering with a witness or victim, one count of retaliation against a witness or victim, and six misdemeanor counts of violation of a protection order.

A second trial was held in October for Martinez’s habitual criminal status, during which Judge Nancy Salomone found he was a habitual criminal.

Martinez filed several post-conviction motions which the judge denied, and the case proceeded to sentencing on Monday.

Based on Martinez’s habitual criminal status, the court was required to sentence him to four times the maximum sentence for each crime committed.

At sentencing, “in addition to detailed arguments” on his criminal history dating back to the early 1990s and his alleged “pattern of manipulation and untruthfulness in court records,” prosecutors “presented recent jail letters where Martinez had continued to attempt to retaliate against witnesses from his trial,” and prosecutors also “played recorded jail calls after being convicted where he continued to minimize his crimes and the effect they had on his victims,” the DA’s office said in a release.

“Martinez gave a brief statement that commented on the criminal justice system, some of its failures, and his desire to serve his time and ask for a reconsideration of his sentence,” according to the release.

The judge imposed the mandated 64-year sentence for his attempted murder/first-degree assault charges, which will run consecutively to a 24-year sentence for both car thefts and bank robberies. These two sentences are also consecutive to a 48-year sentence for the retaliation and tampering charges, for a total sentence of 136 years, followed by the mandated period of parole.

“This sentence appropriately reflects the serious crimes committed by Martinez in those first days before being apprehended, and his ongoing felonious conduct while incarcerated in jail before trial,” the DA’s office said in the release.