DENVER (KDVR) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver and the Denver Police Department released photos of a bank robbery suspect from a Dec. 20 incident in hopes that someone can identify the suspect.

The event took place at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 20 at a BMO Bank located at 3102 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver. It is now under investigation by the FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver police.

Authorities said the suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money.

Surveillance photos showing the suspect inside the bank were shared in a Denver Metro Crime Stoppers flyer.

Surveillance image of man who robbed BMO Bank at 3102 S. Sheridan Blvd, Denver CO on Dec. 20 at 2:40 p.m. The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30’s with a heavy build, wearing a green jacket, dark pants and a green beanie. (Courtesy FBI Denver)

Surveillance image of man who robbed BMO Bank at 3102 S. Sheridan Blvd, Denver CO on Dec. 20 at 2:40 p.m. The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30’s with a heavy build, wearing a green jacket, dark pants and a green beanie. (Courtesy FBI Denver)

Authorities are describing him as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s with a heavy build. He was wearing a green, John Deere sweatshirt, dark pants, white tennis shoes and a green beanie.

Anyone with information about this case can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). A $2,000 reward has been established by the organization in this case. To be eligible for the reward and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.