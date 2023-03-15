DENVER (KDVR) — Police in the Denver metro area are looking for a man who allegedly robbed five banks.

The suspect has been dubbed the “Snake Bit” bandit after surveillance photos of the man show him wearing a hat with a snake on it.

According to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the suspect has allegedly robbed five banks in the Denver metro area. In each of the robberies, the man approaches the teller and produces a threatening note demanding money.

Officers hope the thief’s distinctive outfits will help identify him. The suspect is described as:

White man

5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall

Weighs 150 pounds

Thin build

Known to wear a “Don’t Tread on Me” hat with a snake on it, a Colorado flag hat, as well as a sweatshirt hood with “Fugitive Recovery Agent” on it

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information this suspect that allegedly robbed five banks in the metro area. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on the robberies or who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.