Bandimere Speedway runs risk of closure for defying JeffCo Public Health compliance request

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Bandimere Speedway is running the risk of being forced to close ahead of its large 4th of July race.

Jefferson County health officials said the speedway is selling too many tickets for the event, which would make social distancing impossible.

Bandimere is able to seat more than 20,000 people, according to Jefferson County. On the track’s website, tickets are being sold per seat, per row, according to county officials.

In a letter to Bandimere from JeffCo Public Health, the speedway has been warned to keep attendance limited to 175 people. The July 4th race is set to exceed the 175 person limitation according to website advertisement and ticket sales, the health department says.

A lawyer representing Bandimere is refusing to comment on the issue publicly.

The speedway has not submitted a plan to ensure compliance, as requested by JeffCo Public Health, according to the health agency.

Buffets are prohibited during the pandemic, however, Bandimere is offering a buffet option for those in attendance, according to the letter.

Health orders are designed to achieve at least six feet distancing even during outdoor events.