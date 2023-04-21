MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Bandimere family announced in a YouTube video Friday that it will be shutting down after the end of the drag racing season this year.

The race track has been open since 1958 in the location at the base of Hogback Mountain under the ownership of the Bandimere family for its entirety.

John Bandemere Jr. posted the video explaining the roots of the speedway and how his parents built it with the intention of allowing people to utilize and appreciate the speed and performance of the automobile, he said.

The drag racing season ends in October and that will be the last use of the speedway, Bandemere said. He cited the surrounding development over the years as part of the reason for surrendering the property.

“Knowing that continued growth in the Rooney Valley would likely impact the future of our present location, our family has been proactive over the past several years in an effort to locate another possible location where a new facility can be established,” Bandimere said. “Much the same as in 1956, the opportunity for developing and operating a multi-use facility with drag racing as its primary focus provides an exciting possibility for our family – one that will also provide the potential to make a meaningful contribution to the community, wherever it may be.”

The final race, Pure Speed, is scheduled for October 28-29.

Bandimere’s rich history

According to the speedway’s website, some notable achievements in the history of the track include:

1968: Bandimere Speedway receives sanctioning from the National Hot Rod Association

1977: Bandimere Speedway hosted the NHRA Sports Nationals, which was the first NHRA national event in Colorado

1978: The NHRA Mile-High Nationals is the first time professional categories compete for points at Bandimere Speedway

1988: Bandimere Speedway undergoes a $4.2 million renovation and does not host an NHRA national event

1991: Lori Johns runs a 4.991 during Friday-night qualifying at the Mopar Mile-High Nationals to become the first “4-second” driver on the “mountain”

1998: John Force runs 301.70 mph during Friday night qualifying to become the first 300 mph driver on the “mountain”

2016: The Mopar Mile-High NHRA Nationals becomes the first NHRA event telecast live to a national audience on Fox network television

2019: John Bandimere Jr. is inducted into the Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame, 39 years after his father was inducted

The $4.2 million upgrade to the speedway in 1988 increased seating, pit conditions and added more parking.

“This speedway was the fulfillment of a life-long dream of dad and mom’s,” Bandimere said about the improvements at the time, the website reads. “It gives me great joy to know that through the efforts and support of many dedicated people over the years, we are enjoying over 45 years as a successful full-time racing facility and look forward to many more years in the business.”