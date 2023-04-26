MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Lost in the emotion of Bandimere Speedway’s swan song is the final season of “Take it to the Track.”

Entering its 19th season, “Take it to the Track” is designed to give younger drivers the opportunity to “experience the thrill of speed.”

The owner of Bandimere previously announced this will be the final season for “Thunder Mountain” at its Jefferson County location. Among those waiting in line for the starting line is driver Casey Babcock.

“It’s gonna be greatly missed,” he said.

Babcock is waiting to race with his 13-year-old son, Cayden. Babcock said he will have to seek out other venues to allow his son to let loose in a controlled environment.

“We still got Pueblo and Julesburg, so I’ll probably just be traveling a little more to get some drag time in,” Babcock said.

“Take it to the Track” test nights take place every Wednesday through Oct. 11. Cost is $40 or $35 with the discount offered by Colorado State Patrol.

First opened in 1958, Bandimere Speedway is scheduled to close in late October.