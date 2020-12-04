Caught on camera: Man tries to light ballots on fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Regional Explosives/Arson Unit investigated an incident of ballot box tampering that was caught on a security camera in late October.

El Paso County Security received images from a ballot box surveillance camera in the 200 block of South Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs and notified CSPD on Oct. 29.

According to CSPD, a man appeared to put a burning rolled up piece of paper into the slot of a ballot box. Officers determined the paper stopped burning when it was placed in the ballot box.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorders Office found that no ballots inside the box were damaged, according to CSPD.

No other incidents of ballot box tampering have been discovered in Colorado Springs, CSPD said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.