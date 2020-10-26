Ball Arena will open for the last 4 days of voting

DENVER (KDVR) – Ball Arena, formerly known as the Pepsi Center, will serve as a Vote Service and Polling Center for November’s general election, Denver Elections announced on Monday.

Voting at Ball Arena will be open for the last four days of voting, Oct. 30 through Nov. 3.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to provide a

supersized vote center for Denver voters this election. Although most voters take advantage of the safest and most convenient option to vote their mail ballot at home, we know that many Denverites will benefit from the Ball Arena’s central location near the growing Union Station neighborhood and Auraria campus,” said Paul López, Denver Clerk and Recorder.

The site will offer will offer a drive-through drop off and curbside ballot pick-up service, along with the in-person voter registration and voting services.

The Ball Arena voting location is a partnership between Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and Denver Elections, Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López and the Secretary of State Jena Griswold said on Monday.