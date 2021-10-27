Ball Arena requiring vaccination proof or negative test

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re planning on attending a concert or sporting event at Ball Arena on or after Nov. 10, you’ll need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced events at the home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, and Paramount Theater will require attendees over the age of 12 to be vaccinated or provide negative results of a COVID test from no more than 72 hours prior to enter.

KSE said all staff, personnel and attendees fall under this requirement and everyone ages 2 and up is required to wear a mask at all times, no matter vaccination status.

“After consultation with local, state and federal government and health authorities along with the

guidance of the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), National Lacrosse

League (NLL) and in consultation with national concert promoters and entertainment providers, the decision to institute these protocols for all events reinforces KSE’s continued commitment to ensure

that the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff, performers and athletes is our

top priority,” Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Matt Hutchings said. “The verification process for the proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will take place outside of the entrances at each facility and we encourage our fans to arrive early, come prepared with the required documentation for entry and to wear a face mask at all times while inside the venue except when eating and drinking.”

Ball Arena was already requiring fans to wear masks at sporting events, which some said was not being followed or enforced very much.

“My section sat about 25, 30 people, and I saw two masks once it filled up,” one fan said.