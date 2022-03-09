DENVER (KDVR) — Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre will lift their COVID mask and vaccine rules.

The protocols will lift on Saturday, March 12.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced the changes on Wednesday. The company said it consulted with professional sports leagues and the concert and entertainment industry in making the call.

Since Nov. 10, visitors to the two venues have been required to provide proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test and wear masks at all times.

KSE said it will still honor event-specific COVID rules requested by a specific artist or performer.