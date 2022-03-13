DENVER (KDVR) — Moving forward there will be no COVID-19 restrictions at Ball Arena, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced they would be lifting the restrictions this weekend. It’s another sign things are getting back to somewhat normal.

Previously, the venue required proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test along with mask-wearing. These protocols have been in place since Nov. 10. As of March 12, those rules are no longer enforced.

This applies to Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Mammoth games as well as concerts.

“We are prepared to safely take this important next step and return our daily event operations for our fans to pre-pandemic levels and we will continue to work with local, state and federal health officials as well as our league officials to constantly monitor any changes to the COVID-19 landscape in the coming weeks and months,” said Matt Bell, senior vice president of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

“Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre lifting their COVID-19 entry protocols is part of the process of moving to the next phase of managing COVID-19 in our city,” said Bob Mcdonald, Denver Department of Public Health and Environment executive director.

The venues say they will continue to honor specific COVID-19 protocols as requested by specific artists. This currently applies to the Billie Eilish concert on March 19. There, you still need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.