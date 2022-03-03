DENVER (KDVR) — Ball Arena was evacuated Thursday night after a small fire ignited in the building, and a concert was canceled.

There was a small fire in the maintenance area, according to the Denver Fire Department. Sprinklers put it out, but the building was required to be evacuated.

Concertgoers were at the arena to see TobyMac, according to the Ball Arena calendar.

Denver Fire initially said the concert was supposed to go on, but they said just after 7:30 p.m. that it was canceled.

No injuries were reported.