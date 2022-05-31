DENVER (KDVR) – Kacie Smoot was watching television on her couch just before 2 p.m. on the day after Memorial Day and wasn’t expecting much on a rainy afternoon, but then something happened.

“I heard a crash and felt the rumble,” she said.

Her upstairs neighbor’s balcony walls fell apart and cascaded to the ground, right in front of her door.

“Barely touched that rail over on that side and it just collapsed,” she said.

Smoot’s biggest concern was her 12-year-old daughter Haylee, who was just minutes from home.

“Those are concrete slabs and I probably would have lost my daughter,” Smoot said.

The building management told FOX31 they arrived immediately and had the balcony floor inspected for safety before blocking off the area with caution tape. Neighbors want to know what else is being done to keep them safe.

Renters’ rights attorney Jacob Eppler told FOX31 that any resident living on a property that is in need of repairs should submit complaints in writing and document the progress.

The management confirmed that their crews will arrive within 24 hours to start the assessment and repair process and said the building was recently inspected and passed code standards. No injuries have been reported.