DENVER (KDVR) — Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips was back in court to appeal a decision from last year that punished him for refusing to bake a birthday cake with colors intended to celebrate a gender transition.

Phillips has been in and out of court over the past 10 years defending his decision to turn away customers asking for cakes that send messages he does not believe in.

In 2017, one case against him made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation’s highest court ruled in his favor after he refused in 2012 to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple based on his religious beliefs.

Shop owner claims he refuses many kinds of cakes

“At Masterpiece, we serve everybody that comes in our shop, but as we try to point out, we can’t create every message that people ask us to create,” Phillips said.

He said he also refuses to bake and decorate erotic cakes, Halloween cakes, cakes that are anti-American and designs that would insult someone.

The same day the Supreme Court announced it would hear the case involving Masterpiece Cakeshop, Autumn Scardina called the bakery to order a pink cake with blue frosting. She was told no.

“A pink cake with blue frosting is something they testified they would make and sell to the general public,” an attorney for Scardina said in court Wednesday. “If you make that cake for one person, then you must make it available to the general public.”

Baker appealing punishment over trans cake refusal

In 2021, Scardina won her lawsuit against Masterpiece Cakeshop. Now, Phillips is appealing.

“The First Amendment protects his decision to decline,” Phillips’ attorney argued in court.

An appeals court will consider each side’s argument. It is unclear when a decision could come down.

“I’m faithful and hopeful that the court continues to respect Colorado’s standing laws that say all people should be entitled to goods and services on an equal basis and that the rights and dignities of LGBTQ people be maintained,” Scardina said outside of court Wednesday.

While each side has major differences in what they believe is right, the reason they both keep fighting is strikingly similar.

“Because it’s not really about me. It’s about the dignity of LGBTQ Americans and Coloradans,” Scardina said.

“This is not just about Masterpiece Cakeshop. This is about the rights of all Americans,” Phillips said.