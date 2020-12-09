Bailey animal sanctuary destroyed by fire left unrepaired after contractor paid thousands

BAILEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Bailey couple is struggling to survive after their animal sanctuary was destroyed by fire four years ago. They say now a contractor they paid has left the final repairs unfinished and can’t be reached.

Social worker LuAnn Pierce holds a small cat named Channing that has trouble walking, but can’t wait to rush into her arms.

“Channing was born with hyperextended back legs so his legs don’t bend,” Pierce explains.

Pierce and her husband are devoted to caring for animals that are abandoned and injured. They formed the Colorado Companion Animal Sanctuary in an effort to provide a mountain home and care for animals turned away by others.

“Cats that nobody could adopt or would adopt, we decided to take care of them forever,” Pierce said.

A fireplace fire caused by wild animal nests destroyed the sanctuary killing two cats.

“You don’t get over it,” Pierce said.

Pierce tells the Problem Solvers her insurance company paid a contractor more than $24,000 to make the final repairs nearly a year ago, but the property still sits with framework completed inside but nothing else.

The Problem Solvers tried to reach out to the contractor but could not reach the company.

The business name is not being revealed because Pierce is filing a case with the Colorado Attorney General’s office.

Pierce says while the case is pending, she’s getting by any way she can.

“We’re out of money. I don’t know how we’re going to pay the rent next month I have no idea,” Pierce said.

The couple, currently living in a recreational vehicle, is hopeful someone can help for the sake of the animals who need the sanctuary.

“I don’t even think I can put into words what it would mean for us and for the cats to be able to get back under the same roof in a place where we can care for them the way we want to care for them, in a way they need to be taken care of,” Pierce said.

If you would like to help in the effort to raise support for the Colorado Companion Animal Sanctuary visit this site.