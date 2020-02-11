Bailey 13-year-old bakes desserts to pay for school trips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAILEY, Colo. -- This time last year, Bailey 13-year-old Madylin Conwell set up her “sweet” side gig in her parents’ kitchen.

“We’re basically all booked up this month,” Conwell said, smiling, while taking a break from baking.

Conwell started “Mady Cakes” after she asked her parents if they’d pay to send her to a Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.

“They said, ‘we’ll pay for a little bit of it’ but that I was going to have to raise the money on my own,” said Conwell.

“We think it’s important because we work hard — me and my husband,” said Madylin’s mother, Elizabeth Conwell, adding, "We want to instill that in the kids. We want them to be able to go out in the world and know what they’re doing — not take things for granted."

Her daughter had made cakes and other baked goods in the past with her 4H program. So, the then-12-year-old turned what had been a fun hobby into a business.

“[We make] cakes, chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate-covered pretzels and cupcakes — things like that,” said Madylin.

The craftsmanship is something one might expect to see from someone twice her age.

“She’s absolutely amazing,” said Elizabeth, smiling.

Last year, Madylin made $4,000, which covered her D.C. trip.

“Last year, I noticed a shift in her personality — how much more confidence she got from that, how much more well-spoken she was, how she wanted to go for all of the positions in different clubs that she’s in,” said Elizabeth.

This year, Madylin is looking to pull in even more profit to fund a trip to Sea Camp with her classmates in San Diego and go to another Junior National Young Leaders Conference — this time in Boston.

She was the only student from her school invited to the leadership conference.

“I’ll learn a lot of new things, a lot of leadership skills that will help me back here in my community. And I’ll get to see other places,” Madylin told FOX31.

She’s seen an uptick in business because of Valentine’s Day but still needs about $6,000 more to cover both trips this year

Her parents say no matter how much she makes, they’ll find a way to make sure she is rewarded for her hard work.

“They’re expensive trips, but I never want her to be held back because she doesn’t have the funds to do it,” said Elizabeth.

For more information on Madylin’s business, visit her Facebook page.