DENVER (KDVR) — Fans of trap artist Bad Bunny are being asked to pre-register for ticket sales this month if they want to see his Mile High City performance in March.

On Oct. 19, Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper and singer, announced his 2024 North American tour, the “Most Wanted Tour.” He will be stopping at 31 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

He is scheduled to perform on Wednesday, March 20 at Ball Arena in Denver. Bad Bunny previously performed at the same venue in February 2022 for his “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo.”

To help block bots and scalpers, reduce reselling and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people, fans are encouraged to register online through Sunday, Oct. 22 on Ticketmaster. Fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

According to Ticketmaster, these registrations reduce ticket resales from 20-30% to only 5-10%. Registration does not guarantee fans access to ticket sales.

Bad Bunny’s new album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” — which translates to “nobody knows what is going to happen tomorrow” — became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 during its release last week.

The three-time Grammy winner is seeking to give fans a “more intimate experience” than previous tours.

The trap artist’s tour dates begin in late February in Salt Lake City and end with tour dates in Miami in May.