Bad Bunny begins his 2022 tour in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny announced his North American tour dates for “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo.” The tour will begin in Denver at Ball Arena February 9, 2022.

The “I Like It” rapper postponed his live performances due to pandemic restrictions last year.

Bad Bunny announced his 2022 tour after making his first appearance in WrestleMania over the weekend. The “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo 2022” concert will visit 25 cities around North America.

Tickets for “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo 2022” go on sale Friday. For more information on tour venues and dates, visit Bad Bunny’s official 2022 tour page.