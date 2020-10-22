Backpay going to Metro State’s underpaid student workers

DENVER (KDVR) – Metropolitan State University (MSU) unintentionally underpaid 849 minimum wage workers, Denver Labor announced on Thursday.

Denver Labor discovered $130,442 in backpay owed to employees, and is working with MSU officials to ensure restitution.

“This is the single largest number of underpaid employees we’ve ever uncovered in a wage investigation,” Auditor O’Brien said. “These 849 employees are also students and getting them these funds while they may be facing other economic hardships or student loans is a real win.”

Many employees working in student orientation, admissions and student activities departments were effected, according to Denver Labor.

“This investigation was really good work,” Executive Director of Denver Labor Jeffrey Garcia said. “Our team’s effort is a nice example of how the government and employers can work together to get money to the people who have earned it. It’s good news for working people right now.”

The investigation began in March after an employee complaint. The backpay will be returned to workers by Oct. 30, according to Denver Labor.

The City of Denver citywide minimum wage is $12.85 per hour, higher than the state minimum wage of $12 per hour.