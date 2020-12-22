Backcountry users asked to report avalanches after snowmobile found buried in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG) responded to a report of an avalanche with a snowmobile partly buried in the Elliot’s Ridge area on Monday.

A Flight for Life deployment team, a dog, handler and snow safety tech from Arapahoe Basin Ski Area were sent to the scene. Responders from with two additional dog teams, a 23-person team from SCRG, and two officers and a paramedic from Summit County also responded.

No one was found at the scene on Monday.

The owner of the snowmobile was found with minor injuries at his home. He told authorities the avalanche occurred on Sunday, the day before being reported by a concerned citizen.

SCRG reminds backcountry users to report any triggered avalanches, including exact location, and let authorities know that no one was buried in the slide.

Call 911 immediately if you witness an avalanche and you are not certain if anyone was caught in it, SCRG advises.