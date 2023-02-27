LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The La Plata County Coroner’s Office has identified the two skiers who were buried and killed in an avalanche that happened on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as James Sutton, 67, and Jurgen Montgomery, 47, both from the Durango area.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said Sutton and Montgomery were reported overdue from a trip near the Vallecito Reservoir northeast of Durango.

“A Flight For Life helicopter saw an avalanche southeast of the reservoir with tracks entering the avalanche and none exiting. La Plata County Search and Rescue found both skiers buried about four feet deep in avalanche debris,” the CAIC said.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the people involved in this tragic accident,” the CAIC shared.

There have been six people killed in avalanches in Colorado this year.